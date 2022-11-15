Dayton police warn of scammers pretending to be officer, asking for money

The Dayton Police Department is alerting residents of scam callers pretending to work for the department.

Police said the scam call will come up as “Dayton Police” on the caller ID, however, it is not legitimate.

The caller’s number may even come up as the address of the Dayton Police Department or mention the name of an officer.

>> Police warn residents of phone scam attempting to collect ‘donations’ on behalf of law enforcement

The scammer will say that you need to pay a large amount of money as soon as possible to avoid jail time.

DPD said they would never ask for money, gift cards, money orders, cashier’s checks, money grams or other forms of payment.

Police are asking those who receive a similar call, to hang up and call 937-333-COPS (2677).







