Dayton police warn that TikTok challenge is creating storm of stolen Kia, Hyundai vehicles

Dayton police are warning that a TikTok challenge is creating a storm of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell uncovered more evidence of the growing trend and spoke with a victim.

According to police reports from Dayton alone since last Friday morning, there were a dozen reports of Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen or attempted to be stolen.

Katherine Trigg said thieves stole her Hyundai about three weeks ago while she was visiting a family member.

A few days later, she got word her stolen car was involved in a police chase and totaled when the people driving crashed and ran.

“It was really frustrating for me, it was almost feeling this was a personal attack,” Trigg said.

Trigg was even more upset when she realized that Kia drivers are at risk because of a TikTok challenge.

The challenge discloses a security flaw that makes it easy to drive these vehicles away without the keys or a key fob.

“Its crazy, this stuff is out there for people to see so easily, people keep sending it around and I’m like, quit posting it,” Trigg said.

Dayton police told News Center 7 they are simply trying to warn owners to take precautions.

The victims, an ever-growing number, believe social media companies need to be more responsible.

“Obviously, I wish people didn’t put video out for how to steal cars, but I don’t foresee that stopping,” said Dayton Police Lieutenant Jason Hall.

Dayton police say if you drive a Hyundai or a Kia, the best thing to do is like any crime prevention, make yourself a tough target.

That means making sure the keys are in your pocket, not in the vehicle, the vehicle is locked up and parked in a well-lighted area.
































