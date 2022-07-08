Dayton Post Office to hold job fair every Friday in July

WHIO Staff

The Dayton Post Office will host job fairs every Friday in July for city carrier assistants.

The job fair will take place from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the post office on East Fifth Street in Dayton.

Starting salary for carrier assistants starts at $18.92, according to a release.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.

More details about the job and how to apply can be found here.

