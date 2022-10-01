Dayton Post Office to hold job fairs every Friday this month

The Dayton Post Office on East Fifth Street will be hosting job fairs every Friday throughout the month of October, according to a release from the post office spokesperson.

USPS personnel will be on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist applicants in applying for immediate openings for city carrier assistants or to provide information about the positions and answer questions, the release said.

Starting salary for city carrier assistants is $18.92 per hour, the spokesperson said.

Applicants must have an acceptable driving record and be able to work weekends and holidays.

Applications are accepted online here.



