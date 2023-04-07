Dayton Post Office looking to fill immediate openings; hiring event starts today

The Dayton Post Office is looking to fill immediate openings for city career assistants starting today.

Every Friday in April, the post office will be holding a job fair from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at their location on East Fifth Street.

USPS personnel will be at the event to answer questions and provide detailed information about the positions available, according to a release.

The release went on to say the starting salary is $19.33 an hour.

“Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support,” said a spokesperson for USPS.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.