Dayton Schools: Police will be involved earlier when parents threaten bus drivers

Jan. 3—Dayton Public Schools will involve police earlier when parents threaten school bus drivers, a decision made after a parent recently climbed onto a bus and seriously injured the driver.

Previously, DPS only got police involved when a guardian had multiple violations, such as boarding the buses without authorization, threatening an employee or being on district property without permission, the district said.

"Moving forward, the District will immediately involve the police and file criminal charges for any policy violations," said David Lawrence, DPS interim superintendent.

The change is meant to help improve safety for DPS employees, especially bus drivers.

"As stated previously, any behavior that jeopardizes the safety and well-being of DPS employees will not be tolerated," Lawrence said. "We would like to thank all who have shown support for the bus driver involved in last month's incident, and we continue to wish her well as she recovers."

Mar'tia Franklin, 29, has been charged with one count of felonious assault.

According to Mat Heck Jr., Montgomery County prosecutor, police were dispatched shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 to Emerson Academy, a charter school at 501 Hickory St., on a report that a DPS bus driver had been assaulted. The bus driver hasn't been identified.

Heck said Franklin drove her car next to the bus, entered it and accused the driver of purposefully not picking up Franklin's son for school.

Franklin then allegedly began attacking the bus driver, causing her serious injuries. The kids had just gotten off the bus and saw the attack, Heck said.

Lawrence said previously that the bus driver followed district protocols in stopping at the bus stop at the appointed time, waiting for one minute, then closing the doors and continuing with the route.

Bus drivers came to a school board meeting in November to express multiple concerns, including threats from parents, something Lawrence said had been an ongoing problem this school year.