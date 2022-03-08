Dayton sex offender, parolee jailed in Miami County child sexual abuse case

Mar. 8—Bond was set at $100,000 on Tuesday for a 48-year-old Dayton man jailed in a Miami County sex abuse case involving a 13-year-old victim.

Michael O. Fowler was arraigned Tuesday in Miami County Municipal Court for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The charge stems from incidents in December and January, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak stated in a release.

Fowler reportedly used a variety of social media sites to post battery-operated electronic cigarettes for sale.

"He would then meet primarily juveniles to sell the vape pens and as a way of introducing himself," the release stated.

Fowler is a registered sexual offender in Montgomery County and is on parole with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, the sheriff said.

In Montgomery County, Fowler was sentenced in April 2020 to the maximum 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in a case that accused him of obtaining naked photos from young teenage girls in exchange for buying them electronic cigarettes.

Fowler, formerly of Urbana, was sentenced to 180 days in the Clark County Jail in February 2020 after he was convicted of misdemeanor child enticement for attempting to meet two girls he believed were 12 and 13 but who turned out to be police officers instead.

He remains held in the Miami County Jail and is next scheduled to appear March 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Miami County Sheriff's detectives suspect there may be other victims in the most recent case. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact detective Steve Hickey at 937-440-3965, ext. 3987.

Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff's office website, www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff by clicking on the "contact us tab" and then selecting anonymous tips.