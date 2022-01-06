Dayton shooting: 2 people killed in gunfight identified, 2 in jail

Jan. 5—Multiple people were shot Tuesday evening during a gunfight that killed two Dayton men.

The two men who died were identified as 62-year-old Darryl Dean and 29-year-old Marty Powers, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched at 5 p.m. on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Randolph Street between Lakeview Avenue and McCall Street.

"Multiple people were injured, multiple people suffered gunshot wounds and, unfortunately, two individuals were deceased as a result of their wounds," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said during a Wednesday afternoon news briefing.

One of the men who died was found inside the residence, and the other was outside, Hall said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was not random, and all of those involved knew one another, Hall said.

"The initial indication is that it is a disagreement about money and property that tragically escalated into guns fired," he said.

Police have arrested two Dayton men in connection to the shooting.

Derek Edwards Shaw Sr., 54, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of murder, and Darryl Fitzgerald Cleary, 57, was booked on suspicion of tampering with evidence, also a felony. Neither has been formally charged.

Of those shot, one man who initially suffered a life-threatening wound is now in stable condition at a local hospital, the lieutenant said.

Another person injured was a woman who jumped out of a window to escape, Hall said.

A 911 caller said she was inside a duplex on the second floor when two people started shooting at each other. The woman told the dispatcher she was scared and climbed out a second story window, then jumped off the roof to get away.

Casings at the scene revealed there were multiple weapons fired, but none has been recovered. Hall said it was too early in the investigation to say whether the men killed had returned fire.

The double shooting on Tuesday afternoon brings the homicide total to three within the first four days of the year.

Johnny A. Fleming Jr., 43, of Dayton, was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the 4600 block of Sumac Court. No arrests have been made.