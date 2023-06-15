Dayton shooting suspect who accidentally shot himself while running from scene indicted on charges

A Dayton man is facing charges after being accused of shooting another man last week.

Julius Williamson, 21, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday on two counts of felonious assault, a weapons charge, and a misdemeanor charge of public indecency, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened in the first block of South Monmouth Street on June 5.

Witnesses told Dayton police that two men were “engaging in a mutual fight with no weapons” when Williamson went up to them and fired a pistol, hitting one man two times, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court last week.

That man, previously identified by police as a 22-year-old, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. A Dayton police spokesperson said last week that the man was in serious, but stable condition. News Center 7 is reaching out to see if there are any updates on his condition.

After the shooting, court records allege that Williamson tried to run away from the scene. While running away, he “accidentally shot himself in the foot.”

He was taken into custody shortly after that. Williamson had his injuries treated at Miami Valley Hospital before being booked in the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains.

Williamson is scheduled to appear in court next on June 20.