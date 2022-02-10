Dayton shooting victim said to be from Lima

Feb. 9—DAYTON — A 19-year-old woman shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Dayton is alleged to have connections to Lima.

A spokesman for the Dayton Police Department on Wednesday confirmed that Destiny Caprice Davis was the victim of a shooting that took place shortly after midnight.

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall called Davis' death a "targeted attack."

"This wasn't random. We believe the shooter and the victim were acquainted with one another," he said.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office on Wednesday confirmed the identity of the shooting victim as Davis. An anonymous call to The Lima News on Tuesday identified Ms. Davis as a Lima resident.

A death notice for Davis was sent to The Lima News Wednesday, noting funeral arrangements were not final.

Hall said he could not confirm the woman's address but noted that the investigation is still in its infancy and is ongoing.

Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to a house on Alder Street in Dayton for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival they located a 19-year-old female victim suffering from, "apparent gunshot wounds," Hall told the Dayton Daily News for its Wednesday edition.

Hall said a person of interest in the case is 38-year-old Quintin Clemons, who stands 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 330 pounds.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who knows the whereabouts of Clemons is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7967).