Dayton shooting wounds 2, hospitalizes at least 1

Two people were shot in Dayton Friday overnight.

Dayton Police and Fire responded to the 4100 block of Glenbrook Drive at 2:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

When officers arrived, they found one man suffering a gunshot wound, prompting medics to be dispatched. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch confirmed.

As officers responded to the first victim, they found a second shooting victim near the intersection of Salem Avenue and North Gettysburg Avenue, dispatch continued. Medics were dispatched to their location.

Officers at the scene stated that one of the victims was shot in the arm, according to traffic on emergency scanners.

Officers blocked off North Gettysburg Avenue and the surrounding roads during the incident.

Dispatch did not know who shot these victims. So far, no one was in custody.

Dayton Police led the investigation into the shooting.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.