Dayton shooting wounds, hospitalizes 3 people

Three people were shot in Dayton Sunday overnight.

Dayton Police received reports at around 4:20 a.m. of a person who checked themself into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

As per state law, the hospital was mandated to inform law enforcement of the possibly violent circumstances that led to a shooting injury.

Officers questioned the victim and learned that the shooting took place near Germantown Pike and Lakeview Avenue, specifically in the 18000 block of Lakeview Avenue, dispatch stated.

Then, police proceeded to search nearby areas and found at least three shell casings, dispatch confirmed. At least one of the shell casings was found in front of a local supermarket.

As police inspected the vicinity, two more shooting victims checked themselves in at Miami Valley Hospital.

The three victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

Dayton Police led the investigation into the shooting. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as we learn more.