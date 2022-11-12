Dayton SWAT called to city address after brief police pursuit; Arrest made

A short pursuit early Friday morning that prompted a Dayton SWAT callout ended in the arrest of one man on a charge of obstructing official business.

The standoff and arrest from a house in the 300 block of Linwood Street developed after people who were in a vehicle that fled from police during a joint auto theft suppression operation ended up going into the house, a Dayton police public information officer said.

>> I-Team: Small but deadly devices - We’ll have the story Monday on News Center 7

Police pursued the vehicle but never drove at high speed, the information officer said.

SWAT was at the house on Linwood from about 12:23 a.m. until 3:30 a.m., when 41-year-old Daniel Isenhower Jr. was taken into custody, according to Montgomery County Jail online records.

Isenhower remained in jail Friday evening on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business, according to a check of online court records, which also indicated that he’s being detained also on a probation violation charge stemming from a September conviction on a charge of aggravated drug possession.

In that drug case, Isenhower was sentenced to 5 years’ probation.

We’re working to learn more. We will update this report when we do.







