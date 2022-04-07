Dayton teen charged with murder in March shooting now in police custody

A Dayton teenager who was wanted on murder and other charges for a shooting in late March has been located and arrested by officers, according to Dayton police and jail records.

Chandler Lamar Brown, 18, was arrested Wednesday just under a week after an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest in the deadly shooting on North Broadway Street March 26, a police spokesperson said. Brown is currently listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail Thursday and is scheduled to make a court appearance today, online jail records show.

Brown was charged last week with murder, felonious assault, and other charges stemming from the killing of Anthony Render, 47, of Dayton.

Brown is accused of shooting from one car into another car, fatally hitting Render, according to court documents. He was identified as the shooter by eyewitnesses and Brown also confessed to shooting Render in a conversation with his mother, police said in the court records.

Render was found in a crashed car on North Broadway Street near Harvard Boulevard in the early morning hours of March 26. Render was found in the driver’s seat suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Render died from his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital days later on March 28.