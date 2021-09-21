Dayton teen faces adult murder trial for April shooting

Sep. 20—A Dayton teenager was indicted Monday on murder charges and will face trial in adult court for an April shooting.

Carmello Glaze, aka Carmelo Glaze, 16 is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications; discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises; and having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.

Glaze is accused of shooting 25-year-old Kirby Shoffner on April 27 in the 600 block of Leland Avenue in Dayton. Shoffner died of his injuries May 1, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

He originally was charged in Montgomery County Juvenile Court. However, the prosecutor's office filed a motion to transfer Glaze's case to be tried as an adult.

"Under Ohio law, due to the serious nature of the offenses, this transfer was mandatory," the prosecutor's office stated.

Glaze remains held in the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.