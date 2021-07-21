Dayton teen indicted in March carjacking in Riverside

Jul. 21—A 17-year-old from Dayton who was indicted Tuesday is accused of stealing a car at gunpoint in March from a Riverside church parking lot.

Maverick M. Hamblin is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, both with three-year firearm specifications.

Hamblin is in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Detention Center but the case against him was transferred to adult court after a juvenile court judge granted a motion due to the seriousness of the offense and prior convictions, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Riverside police were called the evening of March 22 to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Airway Baptist Church, 4658 Airway Road.

Two people said a suspect, later identified as Hamblin, pointed a gun at them while they were inside the vehicle. The pair were ordered out of the car and on the ground.

The suspect took their cellphones and drove off in their vehicle, the prosecutor's office said.