Dayton teen indicted on murder charges for deadly March shooting

A Dayton teen was indicted Monday by a grand jury for murder and other felonious after he was accused of shooting and killing a man in late March.

Chandler Lamar Brown, 18, was indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and two weapons charges in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Render on March 26.

The shooting happened on North Broadway Street.

Brown is accused of shooting from one car into another car, fatally hitting Render, according to court documents. He was identified as the shooter by eyewitnesses and Brown also confessed to shooting Render in a conversation with his mother, police said in the court records.

Render was found in a crashed car on North Broadway Street near Harvard Boulevard in the early morning hours of March 26. Render was found in the driver’s seat suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Render died from his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital days later on March 28.



