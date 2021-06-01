Dayton teen's murder featured on true crime TV show

May 31—A true crime TV show centered around romantic relationships gone wrong featured the story of a Dayton teenage girl and the ex-boyfriend who was convicted in her death.

TV One's "Fatal Attraction" looked at the events leading up to the deadly shooting of LaShonda Childs in 2018 and the following police investigation.

The episode is titled "A Call for Help" and aired on March 29, and ran again on Memorial Day, according to TV One.

"This teenage girl had everything going for her!" read a trailer description on TV One. "She was independent and had her own business but her love life became too much to handle."

On Oct. 2, 2018, Childs called 911 after her and her boyfriend got into an argument with her ex, Trendell Goodwin, and he pulled out a gun. While Childs and her boyfriend tried to flee in a car, Goodwin reportedly shot inside the vehicle.

Child's boyfriend drove her to Kettering Health Dayton, previously known as Grandview Medical Center, where she died the next day. She died two days before her 18th birthday.

Police arrested Goodwin on the day of the shooting.

In September 2019, Goodwin pleaded guilty to murder, felonious assault and weapons charges the morning his trial was scheduled to start. When he appeared in court days later for his sentencing, Goodwin asked to withdraw his plea. A judge later overturned his request and sentenced Goodwin to 18 years to life in prison.