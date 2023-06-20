Dayton treatment facility worker charged after allegedly having sexual contact with 14 year old

A worker at a Dayton residential treatment facility is facing charges after she allegedly had sexual contact with a 14-year-old living at the facility.

Jade Lowe, 26, of Huber Heights is facing one count of sexual battery, according to court records.

In March, Dayton Officers were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital to reports of a sexual assault.

Officers were informed by staff at the hospital that a 14-year-old reported engaging in sexual conduct with Lowe while the child lived at Northcutt Residential Treatment Center, according to a statement of facts.

In May, Lowe was interviewed by officers and stated she worked at the center on and off for about a year starting in January 2022. Lowe said there was sexual contact with the child but denied having sex with them, according to the statement of facts.

She later told detectives the sexual contact happened multiple times.

We are working to learn Lowe’s current employment status with Northcutt.

Her next day in court is set for June 26.







