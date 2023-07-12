Dayton VA director leaving for role in Syracuse

The Dayton VA has announced its current medical director will be leaving for a new role in Syracuse, New York.

Mark Murdock, who spent 14 of his 18-year VA career at the Dayton VA, has been selected as the executive director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center, according to a media release.

>> Miami Valley native to join Blue Angles at Dayton Air Show next year

Dayton VA Associate Director Jennifer DeFrancesco will be the acting medical center director during the search for Murdock’s replacement.

She has served as associate director since October 2020.

Murdock will leave on July 30.











