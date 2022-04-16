Dayton volunteer treasure hunters find critical evidence, help solve Warren County Murder

In June, 22-year-old Joseph Kancy was shot and killed in front of a Lebanon residence.

Police were searching for his cell phone that could help lead them to Kancy’s accused killer.

The phone was said to have been tossed from a car in a remote part of Miamisburg, report our news partners at WCPO.

Using information from a cell phone tower, police searched the area it was suspected to be but found nothing.

>> >> Police: Troy man admits to killing roommate; body recovered in Indiana

The Dayton Diggers, a skilled group of men and women equipped with metal detectors to find treasures, lost valuables and evidence, offered to help.

Within two days, the phone was found by Dayton Digger member Jared Shank of Beavercreek.

Hemilio Castro, 20, of Miamisburg was convicted last week pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Kancy’s death.

“The investigative efforts leading to the identification and arrest of Hemilio Castro were a combined effort of law enforcement and the public. One of the very first groups of private citizens to offer assistance was the Dayton Digger(s). This organization consisting of metal detecting enthusiasts was quick to volunteer, organize and respond to our investigative needs.” a Facebook post from Lebanon police reads.

>> Riverside police looking for man in connection to assault at Christy Club

Police said before the Dayton Diggers found Kancy’s phone, they had no identity leads in the case.

Shank, who found the phone, became aware of the life-saving uses of metal detectors while serving in Afghanistan.

He has been a member of the Dayton Diggers for about 13 years and is primarily in search of historical finds and is an avid coin collector.

He said the group has also helped various law enforcement agencies find bullets in vast areas.

“That is one of the main purposes of our organization to help the community, but normally is it helping historical societies or helping people find lost wedding rings or car keys. That is really gratifying too, but this is a new level and it is very nice to be able to help law enforcement and see the direct impact,” Shank added.