Dayton to vote tonight on major expansion of license plate readers for police

Nov. 29—Dayton is considering buying 35 new fixed-site automated license plate readers, which would nearly double the police department's supply of the stationary devices.

The city commission tonight is expected to vote on a proposed $825,750 contract with a company called Flock to buy and install new plate readers and maintain the 37 the police department already has installed.

The police department says it has installed stationary, fixed-site plate readers in multiple neighborhoods where residents wanted them and where crime data supported their use.

Dayton police vehicles are equipped with automated license plate readers that scan license plates as officers drive around on patrol.

Some community members have criticized the police department for deploying the technology. Critics have said that the police department did not comply with its own rules for implementing new surveillance technology.

Some people said the readers can be misused and can invade people's privacy and contribute to overpolicing.

Dayton police said plate readers help recover stolen vehicles and help officers identify cars and trucks that are connected to serious crimes.

"The (automated plate readers) have been very been very helpful in not only solving crimes but also locating and apprehending individuals who have caused harm to residents in our community," said Dayton police Major Paul Saunders.