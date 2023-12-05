Dayton woman accused of shooting at vehicle on highway indicted

Dec. 5—A woman who reportedly shot at another vehicle while driving on the interstate in Dayton has been indicted by a grand jury.

Amanda Ray, 34, is facing one count each of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 19.

On Nov. 24, Ray was driving north on Interstate 75 near state Route 4 when she shot at a vehicle, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The other driver recorded the incident on her phone and reportedly could identify the vehicle's license place.

The driver also identified Ray during a a photo lineup, according to an affidavit.

Ray's bail was previously set at $50,000. She posted bail last month, according to court records.