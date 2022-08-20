Dayton woman accused of shooting woman during fight indicted
A Dayton woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a woman during a fight earlier this month.
Amber Snyder, 37, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of felonious assault.
Crews were called to the 100 block of Perrine Street around 3 a.m. Aug. 8 to reports of a shooting.
Police said a woman received a phone call early in the morning and told a woman, identified as Amber Snyder, not to call the residence again, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton woman facing charges after early morning shooting
Shortly after hanging up the phone, the woman heard yelling outside. She went to the door and a fight ensued between her and Snyder, according to records.
Snyder had reportedly grabbed the woman’s hair, pulled out a firearm and shot her in the arm. The woman was taken to the hospital.
Snyder ran from the scene, but was later located and arrested at a vacant home on Medford Street, according to records.
She is currently in custody at the Montgomery County jail.