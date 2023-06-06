Dayton woman accused of slashing man’s arm, driving away from police at 110 mph arrested, charged

A Dayton woman is facing charges after allegedly slashing a man with a knife and then driving away from police at a high rate of speed.

Danielle Boykins, 38, was charged with felonious assault, aggravated burglary, domestic violence, and failure to comply with the order of a police officer, according to court records filed in Dayton Municipal Court Monday.

Boykins was accused of forcing her way into a man’s apartment in the first block of Knecht Drive on Sunday. She refused to leave.

The victim told police she “smashed items in the apartment and kicked the air conditioning unit out of the second-story window,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

When the victim called 911, Boykins allegedly grabbed a knife and swung it at him, cutting his arm.

Boykins left the apartment and officers located her in her vehicle on Knecht Drive. She refused to pull over and drove away from officers at approximately 110 mph. She later parked in front of a garage in the 5900 block of North Main Street and was taken into custody.

She was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Jail, where she remains.

Boykins’ bail was set at $75,000, according to court records. She’s set to appear in court next on June 14.