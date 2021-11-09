Dayton woman charged with leaving the scene in fatal pedestrian strike

Nov. 9—A 37-year-old Dayton woman was charged with fleeing the scene in a deadly pedestrian strike in Dayton last week.

Crystal Lynn Stokes is accused of hitting Traci Taylor, 49, about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 3 while Taylor was standing in the parking lot of Everyday Food Mart, 1035 Linden Ave.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 911 caller said an SUV "just came through and ran her right down," according to dispatch records.

Stokes reportedly fled an SUV on foot after hitting Taylor and went behind the store. Two dogs were left behind in the vehicle, according to the 911 call log.

Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns on Friday confirmed a suspect had been arrested and that the Traffic Services Unit and Homicide Unit were collaborating on the investigation.

"The suspect and the victim were familiar with each other. The suspect in this particular case has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing," he said.

Stokes was booked around 6:40 a.m. Thursday into the Miami Valley Jail, according to jail records. She was initially arrested on a preliminary murder charge, but has only been formally charged with failure to stop after an accident

Stokes was arraigned Monday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court, where her bond was set at $200,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15.