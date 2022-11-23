Dayton woman hit, killed in Riverside pedestrian crash; Police investigating

Police are investigating after a Dayton woman was hit by a vehicle and killed early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Beatrice Drive on the report of someone being hit by a vehicle just before 2:00 a.m., according to Riverside Police Dispatch.

Kristen Cannon, 26, was identified as the woman hit and killed, Riverside Police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said Wednesday.

Police believe the incident happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Police said are looking for a dark colored SUV that was traveling on Beatrice Drive, between Brandt Pike and Harshman Road.

“This vehicle struck the victim and left the scene. From our investigation it appears the victim was already struck prior to this SUV running over her,” Sturgeon told News Center 7 Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Riverside Police at (937) 233-1801 or dispatch at (937) 233-2080. Emailed tips can also be sent to police@riversideoh.gov.