Dayton woman indicted, accused of sexual conduct with 15-year-old boy

Apr. 13—A warrant was issued for a Dayton woman's arrest following her Tuesday indictment in a child sex case.

Geneva Caldwell, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned April 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The victim's mother contacted police after learning Caldwell had an inappropriate sexual relationship with the 15-year-old boy, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Caldwell was arrested March 28 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail but subsequently was released.

We are working to learn more about the case against her and will update this report.