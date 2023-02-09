Dayton woman indicted for hit-and-run crash that killed 60-year-old man

A Dayton woman was indicted Thursday in connection to a hit and run crash in Harrison Township that killed a 60-year-old man.

Taija Tanita Moore, 42, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury for one count of failure to stop after an accident, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr.

>> Coroner’s office identifies man hit, killed by truck in Harrison Twp.; deputies investigating

On Sunday, Jan. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Hillcrest Avenue on a report of a deceased man on the side of the roadway partially covered in snow.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Ray Kennedy of Dayton.

Further investigation, including physical evidence and video surveillance, identified Moore as the driver of a pickup truck that struck and killed Kennedy around 10:30 p.m. the night before.

Moore did not stop or render any aid or assistance to Kennedy, Heck said.

She was arrested and released from jail after posting bond and was placed on the Electronic Home Detention Program, according to Heck.

She is set to be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8:30 a.m.