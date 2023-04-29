Dayton woman indicted for OVI crash that sent 5 to area hospitals

A Dayton woman was indicted Thursday for causing a two-vehicle crash in September 2022, that hospitalized five people, including a pedestrian and a 3-month-old baby.

>> TRENDING: Man who stuffed 10-month-old baby into backpack, left her in car, sentenced to life in prison

Brandi Dennis was indicted on one count of aggravated vehicular assault, one count of endangering children, and five counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

One of the five OVI-related counts was for having a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 or greater—at least 0.9 greater than the legal limit. A test showed that Dennis had a blood-alcohol level of 0.215, which was 0.135 greater than the legal limit.

Three of the five OVI-related counts were for having marijuana metabolites and compounds in either the urine or the blood, public records showed.

She also tested positive for fentanyl, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office. However, court records did not explicitly state that she was charged for driving under the influence of the banned narcotic.

She received these charges for a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on September 10, 2022.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched near the 3400 block of Salem Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. on reports of a crash, the report described.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two vehicles that crashed into one another and struck a pedestrian in the process.

The pedestrian was a 61-year-old Dayton man who suffered serious injuries following the incident and had to be taken to Kettering Health Dayton for further treatment, the report informed.

The occupants of the two vehicles were also transported to area hospitals.

Dennis and a 27-year-old Dayton woman, who rode with a 3-month-old girl, were transported to Kettering Health Dayton for minor injuries.

The 3-month-old child was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital also for minor injuries.

The 34-year-old Trotwood woman, riding in the other car, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries as well.

Deputies submitted their findings from the investigation to the prosecutor’s office stating that Dennis was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on May 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.