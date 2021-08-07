Dayton woman indicted in New Year's Day crash that sent 6 to the hospital

Aug. 7—A Dayton woman was indicted Friday on nearly a dozen charges following an OVI crash early New Year's Day that sent six people, including three children, to the hospital.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Shawna Harris on four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, five counts of endangering children and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to court records.

Dayton police and medics responded just after 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 to a crash in the 1400 block of Philadelphia Drive. Harris was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when the car went left of center and hit a 2016 Ford Fusion head-on, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

Harris and the driver of the Ford were taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries. A 23-year-old woman riding in the Malibu also taken to a local hospital and three children ages 5, 3 and 1 riding in the Malibu were taken to Dayton Children's Hospital, according to the report. The children suffered suspected serious injuries and the woman had minor injuries, the report stated.

There were no passengers in the Ford.

Harris did not have a valid license and her blood-alcohol content tested at .194, according to the report, which is more than double Ohio's legal driving limit of 0.08. The 31-year-old man driving the Ford had a BAC of .238, according to the report. It is not clear whether he's facing any charges.

Harris was issued a summons to appear Aug. 19 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.