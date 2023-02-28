Dayton woman injured after being caught in crossfire of shooting with infant

A Dayton Door Dash driver is recovering after she was grazed by a bullet when she and her infant were caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

The 21-year-old was returning to her home on Woodward Ave after completing a Door Dash delivery Sunday night when she was grazed in the side of the head by a bullet.

Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns said that the woman had her infant in the car with her when she was hit.

>> Coroner IDs victims of double homicide in Dayton

“Thankfully, the infant was unharmed,” Johns said.

Johns said that prior to the woman returning home, there were reports of shots being fired in the area.

Police think the suspects were shooting at one of her neighbor’s homes and she was caught in the crossfire.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, Johns said.

News Center 7 is checked Tuesday morning and learned no arrests have been made.