Dayton woman sentenced to prison for $2.5 million COVID-19 relief fraud

Mar. 16—A Dayton woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison in connection to fraudulently obtaining more than $2.5 million in pandemic relief.

The Department of Justice announced Nadine Consuelo Jackson, 32, was sentenced Tuesday for committing wire fraud and making a false statement to a bank related to two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and one Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). She was alleged to have reported more than 70 people working for her Dayton-based private investigation and security services business.

A law enforcement investigation found there were few or no employees.

"The pandemic has brought out the best in people. And, as this case unfortunately demonstrates, it has also brought out the worst in people. Jackson defrauded programs that were meant to keep workers on the job at businesses suffering because of the pandemic," Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel said in a statement. "She lied to steal millions of public dollars for her own pockets at a time when Americans were suffering the effects of public health and economic crises. This office will continue to pursue any fraudulent opportunists like Jackson. Her prison sentence should serve as a warning to anyone else considering this conduct."

Jackson sought $1.3 million and $1.2 million in forgivable loans that were supposed to go businesses suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOJ said.

"On two occasions Jackson listed 73 Extract LLC employees with payroll wages totaling approximately $500,000 on loan application reports," the DOJ said in a press release. "Loans totaling more than $1 million were initially wired to Jackson's accounts and then flagged. The bank recalled one loan and the Government seized the other."

"Jackson also applied for and received $54,000 in EIDL funding from the Small Business Administration. In that loan application, Jackson stated Extract LLC had eight employees. She then wired the funds in five transactions to another account. That money has since been seized by the Government as well," the release said.

The DOJ said that during an inquiry, investigators spoke to supposed employees who told them they didn't work for the LLC and some said they had never heard of it.