Dayton woman sentenced to prison for overdose death of Riverside man

A Dayton woman has been sentenced to prison for the overdose death of a Riverside man.

Whitney Taylor McCormick, 32, was sentenced to at least eight years in prison after being convicted on charges related to the overdose death of Clinton M. Williams, 39, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

On April 11, 2021, police and medics were dispatched to the 3600 block of Hillstone Place on a report of an overdose. Williams was found unresponsive and transported to the hospital where he later died.

An autopsy found cocaine and fentanyl in Williams’ system and determined he died as a result of an overdose.

The investigation by Riverside police revealed McCormick had sold the drugs to Williams earlier the day he overdosed, according to Heck.

On November 29, 2021, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted McCormick.

A month later, McCormick was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs in an unrelated case after she was found to be in possession of prescription drugs and had text messages arranging to sell those drugs, according to Heck.

McCormick entered guilty pleas in both cases on August 8, 2022.

On Wednesday, McCormick was sentenced to serve 8 to 12 years in prison on the involuntary manslaughter count and was sentenced to concurrently serve 36 months on the aggravated trafficking count, according to Heck.