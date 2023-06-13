Dayton woman sentenced for sex with underaged boy while staying with his family

A Dayton woman, residing in Troy at the time of the offenses, was convicted and sentenced for engaging in sexual activity with an underaged 15-year-old boy while staying with his family.

Leslie Dewalt, 37, was sentenced Monday to over a year in prison after being convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor while inhabiting in the same home as his family.

Dewalt was originally charged with felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, but later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The defendant admitted she sought assistance from a counselor while also being prescribed medication. However, her medication “wasn’t working at the time” of the charged encounters with the minor, the defendant said in the Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Due to the nature of the crime involving an underaged child, Assistant County Prosecutor Matthew Joseph said that while treatment was an appropriate part of the sentence, prison time was also warranted.

Dewalt was sentenced to 14 month in prison, with credit given for 118 days served in jail since her arrest.

She was also deemed a Tier II sex offender, causing her to register her address with the county sheriff’s in places she lives, works, or attends school for 25 years following her release.