Dayton woman sentenced in shooting during reported argument over church issue

Feb. 21—A Dayton woman who reportedly shot her friend during an argument about church was sentenced last week.

Al-Lamontau Shantal Brooks, 26, was sentenced to five years in prison on one count of felonious assault, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court official.

Brooks was initially charged with two counts of felonious assault last March, but pleaded guilty to one count on Jan. 20, according to court documents. The second felonious assault charge was dismissed.

On March 20, 2021, Brooks reportedly went out to dinner with two friends in Beavercreek. The victim was dropping Brooks off at her grandmother's house when Brooks began arguing with the victim and accused her of "being disloyal and a liar" and not supporting her on an issue at their church, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Brooks pulled out a gun and shot the victim in her stomach and fled to her grandmother's house, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court document.

The other friend reportedly called 911. The victim and third person both identified Brooks as the shooter, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.