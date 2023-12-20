Dayton woman suffers brain bleed, serious injuries during burglary

Dec. 20—A man is facing charges after he reportedly beat and threatened a woman with a gun at a Dayton apartment, resulting in serious injuries.

Montreal D. Speed, 29, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On Sunday, Dayton police received a report of a burglary in progress at an apartment in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman with visible facial injuries.

The woman said Speed forced his way into her apartment and assaulted her, according to court documents. Property surveillance cameras reportedly showed Speed at the scene at the time of the incident.

"She stated Speed punched and kicked her numerous times in the face and head area," an affidavit read. "Speed then pointed a gray handgun at her and threated to kill her."

He fled the apartment on foot before police arrived.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where investigators learned she had a brain bleed from the assault, according to court records. She was placed in the ICU with reported serious injuries.

A warrant was issued for Speed's arrest on Wednesday, according to court documents.