Daytona 500 race-winning car won't go in Hall of Fame. Here's why and NASCAR's solution

The race-winning Daytona 500 car is skipping town Feb. 21.

Due to a limited inventory of the new Next Gen cars, officials from Daytona International Speedway confirmed to The News-Journal that a replica of the race-winning car — not the actual car — will go into the Motorsports Hall of Fame the day after the Daytona 500.

Traditionally, the car that wins the 500 remains in the Hall all year before returning to the winning team the following season. However, because cars are still being built, teams are starting the year low on inventory.

And while that was always going to be the case with this new fleet of cars, which are more durable and have similar specs for all the different tracks, the inventory is still too low to be leaving any car behind right now.

"It's a cost-saving measure because, to be frank, we had way too many race cars because we could," Austin Cindric said of the Next Gen car, which made its debut at the L.A. Coliseum last weekend.

Cindric, who will take over the No. 2 Penske Ford this season, has participated in several Next Gen tests over the past few months, including the one at Daytona last month.

"The inventory is going to be smaller than we've had in the past, but it's also just the way things are right now," he added. "It's the reason why, when I ordered a couch in May, it came to my house in December. That's how the world is right now."

The winning car will still remain in Daytona overnight and take part in the traditional Celebration Breakfast on Monday morning. Following the breakfast, the car will return to the winning team’s race shop.

For this year only, NASCAR will then run a scan of the race-winning car and create a wrap of the team’s paint scheme — along with the Victory Lane confetti stylings — and place it on the body of one of the Next Gen prototype cars that were used in testing.

That car will be on display at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America at Daytona International Speedway for the rest of the year.

