Daytona 500 is Sunday. Here’s the NASCAR 2021 Daytona Speedweeks schedule, TV info

Alex Andrejev

Super Bowl Sunday doesn’t just mean the conclusion of the NFL season. What it means for NASCAR fans is that there’s one week until the Daytona 500. The 63rd running of the Great American Race is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway are expecting around 30,000 spectators at the track, which will not be filled to capacity this year due to the pandemic. That translates to around 30% in the grandstands, plus a few thousand more people in the infield, according to Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile.

With more fans likely turning to their televisions instead of tickets to watch this year’s race, we’ve got a full breakdown of the 2021 NASCAR Speedweeks TV and radio schedule here. All times are Eastern.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Busch Clash at Daytona Road Course

When: 7-9 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

Distance: 35 laps, 126 miles on the 3.61-mile course

About the race: The Clash is a preseason exhibition featuring many of the Cup drivers in Sunday’s lineup. The invite-only event will be held on the Daytona Road Course for the first time this year ahead of the points race on the same course scheduled for the week after the Daytona 500. Read more about Clash-eligible drivers here.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

NASCAR Cup practice

When: 12-1 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

About Speedweeks practice: Cup Series drivers will have three practice sessions on the tri-oval ahead of the Daytona 500. ARCA, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers will each have one practice session ahead of their qualifying and main races later in the week.

NASCAR Cup Qualifying

When: 7-9 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

About Speedweeks qualifying: Wednesday’s qualifying race determines the front row for the Daytona 500 (single vehicle, one lap). The rest of the starting lineup is determined by the Duels on Thursday. A random drawing for Wednesday’s qualifying lineup will take place earlier in the day.

Thursday, Feb. 11

NASCAR Trucks practice

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FS1

Duels at Daytona

When: 7-10 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

Distance: 60 laps, 126 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval

About the Duels: The Bluegreen Vacations Duels are split into two races, each 60 laps, to determine the remainder of the 40-driver starting lineup for the Daytona 500. Read more about the Open drivers trying to make it to the race here. The second Duel race is scheduled to start at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12

NASCAR Trucks qualifying

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FS1

NASCAR Xfinity practice

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FS1

NASCAR Trucks Race at Daytona, the NextEra Energy 250

When: 7:30-10 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

Distance: 100 laps, 250 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval

Saturday, Feb. 13

NASCAR Cup practice

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m.

How to watch/listen: FS2, MRN

NASCAR Xfinity qualifying

When: 10:30-12 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FS2, FS1

Note: Coverage starts on FS2, but switches to FS1 at 11 a.m.

NASCAR Cup final practice

When: 12-1 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

NASCAR ARCA race at Daytona, the Lucas Oil 200

When: 1:30-4 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

Distance: 80 laps, 200 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval. Entry list here.

NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300

When: 5-7:30 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FS1, MRN

Distance: 120 laps, 300 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval

About the race: Yes, that’s really the name.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Daytona 500

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

How to watch/listen: FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN

Distance: 200 laps, 500 miles on the 2.5-mile tri-oval

About the race: Sunday’s Daytona 500 opens the 2021 NASCAR season. Denny Hamlin won his second consecutive Daytona 500 last year (third overall) and is favored to win this year’s race, per BetMGM odds.

