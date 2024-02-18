Daytona 500 weather: Rain washes out Sunday race. What's the Monday forecast?

Rains from a low-pressure system washed out the Daytona 500 and Xfinity races at the Daytona International Speedway Sunday but Monday will likely be a better day for racing, weather officials said.

The Xfinity series races are scheduled to start a 11 a.m. Monday and the Daytona 500 is set for 4 p.m.

The low-pressure system brought rains into the Daytona Beach area starting Saturday. By the end of the day Sunday at least two inches of rain is expected to have fallen over the weekend, said Melbourne National Weather Service meteorologist Robert Haley.

But weather conditions will get less soggy Monday as the low pressure pushes offshore. By 7 a.m. a 20% chance of rain is expected in the Daytona Beach area. By the afternoon there will be a less than 20% chance of rain falling as the system moves farther offshore, Haley said.

However, there is a chance of scattered showers in the area at the time the Xfinity races are held, forecasters said.

By the time the Daytona 500 starts much of the rain will have moved offshore. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 62 degrees.

"By 4 p.m. Monday we are looking pretty clear," Haley said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona 500 weather: Rain forecast promising for Monday start time