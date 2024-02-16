Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure announces opening day

This December 2023 file photo shows work taking place at the Daytona Aquarium Rainforest Adventure in Daytona Beach.

The wait is almost over.

The Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure will open to the public at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The city's newest attraction will consist of an interactive animal and educational experience, showcasing a great variety of both land and marine animals.

“The moment we have all been waiting for has finally arrived,” the aquarium posted on Facebook. “Are you ready to explore the wonders of the sea and come face to face with sharks? How about interacting with some of our amazing animals in one of our two touch tanks? And how could we forget about our amazing variety of reptiles from around the world … We look forward to seeing you.”

Here's what to know ahead of the big day:

What will the Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure look like?

The old Burlington Coat Factory building in Daytona Beach on the corner of Nova Road and International Speedway Boulevard has been converted into an aquarium and sanctuary for other types of animals including birds and reptiles. Pictured is a similar facility in Pennsylvania.

The venue, located at 1008 W. International Speedway Blvd., is a $2.7 million revamp of the former Burlington Coat Factory store. The 55,000-square-foot space includes a 110,000-gallon shark tank; 40 additional tanks with other marine life; alligator, crocodile and snake habitats; and an indoor rainforest with plants and land animals.

There are also plans for a stingray touch pool. Daytona Aquarium recently posted a video on Facebook showing a southern stingray that will be part of the attraction.

In addition to aquatic life, the facility will feature plenty of spaces dedicated to land animals.

Alligator, crocodile, frog and snake habitats are in the works and birds of several types will also be featured in a glass enclosure.

There will also be a rainforest habitat, featuring bushes, trees, rocks, sloths, armadillos and toucans.

Lastly, guests will have access to an educational room, with space for about 200 people, that will host daily events.

How much does it cost to go to the Daytona Aquarium?

A vast array of animals will be housed at the new Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure, ranging from toucans to turtles.

According to the Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure’s website, guests can buy a daily pass or an annual membership.

Daily passes cost $28.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 2-12. Admission for college students, military/law enforcement members and seniors is $27.95.

Annual memberships is $100 for adults and $80 for kids.

For information about the Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure, visit daytonaaquariumandrainforest.com or call 386-241-3144.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Aquarium & Rainforest Adventure sets opening day