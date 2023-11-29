Daytona Beach-area man gets 45 years in prison for shooting that left teen paralyzed

Frank Fernandez, Daytona Beach News-Journal
·1 min read
Trequan Braswell
A 21-year-old Daytona Beach-area man was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for shooting two teenagers, leaving one paralyzed.

A jury Nov. 3 found Trequan Braswell guilty of two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Circuit Judge Karen Foxman sentenced Braswell to the 45 years in prison.

The shooting took place April 1, 2022, in the 1300 block of Westwood Drive near Daytona Beach, investigators said.

The incident began when Braswell’s then 13-year-old brother got in an argument with a then-15-year-old male.

The 15-year-old and his 16-year-old brother walked down the street to where the 13-year-old was and the 13-year-old called his brother, Braswell, for help.

Braswell got into a fighting stance and the 16-year-old punched Braswell. Braswell then got a gun and started shooting.

The 15-year-old was shot three times, but recovered. The 16-year-old was shot in the back and was left paralyzed from the waist down.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach-area man gets 45 years in prison for shooting 2 teens

