Daytona Beach man,19, charged following shooting of Melbourne man at convenience store

Police arrested a Daytona Beach man in connection with Thursday morning's shooting that occurred at a Melbourne gas station near and killed a 26-year-old Melbourne man.

Jhalin Brooks, 19, of Daytona Beach was arrested at about 7 p.m. Thursday in Cocoa with assistance from Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Melbourne police said.

Brooks and Bacari Berlis, the 26-year-old who died, had been arguing in front of the UMart at 653 University Boulevard in Melbourne prior to the shooting, police said. As they argued, Brooks began to threaten Berlis with a gun. Additionally, Brooks entered Berlis' open truck and took an unspecified item from it, police said.

When Berlis moved toward Brooks to take the item back, Brooks shot Berlis, police said.

Brooks fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police found Berlis at the UMart just after 11:42 a.m., and he was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Brooks faces charges of first degree murder, armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

