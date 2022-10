A Daytona Beach man who was accused of stabbing a victim in a bar fight is back in jail.

Authorities booked Oneil Edwards, 30, into jail on Wednesday, WESH reported.

Edwards was on bond for allegedly stabbing a victim multiple times during a fight at the Ocean Deck Bar last July.

Officials revoked his bond after authorities arrested him again for an unrelated charge, WESH reported.

