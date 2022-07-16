Daytona Beach man arrested after exposing private parts to underage girls, police say

A 43-year-old Daytona Beach man is facing charges after police said he exposed himself to three underage girls.

Daytona Beach Police said Erick Kristianson performed sexual acts on himself while on a FaceTime call with the victims last week.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The report stated that the girls, all under the age of 16, recorded the call because he had previously exhibited lewd behavior in front of minors.

Kristianson was arrested in Kansas on three counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on persons under 18.

Read: UPDATE: Apopka firefighter dies after sustaining ‘significant’ work-related injury, officials say

Kristianson is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Read: Family, friends hold vigil for father of 5 fatally shot on SR-408

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.