Daytona Beach man arrested on probation violation at house suspected of dogfighting ring

One of the enclosures Daytona Beach Police found as they investigate an alleged dog fighting ring at 792 Iowa St.

Daytona Beach Police investigating a possible dogfighting ring at an Iowa Street home arrested a man there on a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon or ammunition.

Gerard S. Turner, 41, who was arrested Wednesday, has not been charged with anything related to dogfighting but had been cited last year regarding violation of a city ordinance against tethering dogs.

Police on Tuesday seized eight dogs at Turner's home and said the dogs showed signs of abuse, injury and having possibly been used in a dogfighting ring.

Daytona Beach Police did not release the names of anyone at the 792 Iowa St. home in the information regarding the possible dogfighting ring. Police also stated a report was not available. The press release was sent Friday.

The press release stated police "found numerous dogs living in despicable conditions and bearing wounds at varying stages of healing." Police also found what appeared to be the body of one dog. They also found an "area presumed to be a dogfighting pit."

Daytona Beach Police released this picture of what appears to be a dogfighting pit found at a residence at 792 Iowa St.

Turner, whose residence is listed as 792 Iowa St., was arrested on a charge of possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, according to a charging affidavit. The affidavit stated that police contacted Turner while serving a search warrant at the property. It did not specify what the search warrant was for.

Turner was also accused of violating probation for domestic battery. Turner was on probation until Jan. 6.

Turner was being held Saturday without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail on the probation violation. His bond on the firearm/ammo possession charge was $25,000.

The charging affidavit stated that police found a black 223 magazine and 223 ammunition. The press release mentions the magazine and ammunition, as well as a Taurus firearm, a 9 mm Ruger, bottles of wound treatment and certificates from the American Dog Breeder Association.

Tethering of dogs

Turner was cited last year on a violation of city ordinance regarding tethering of dogs (dawn to dusk), according to the affidavit.

Daytona Beach Police responded on Sept. 21, 2022, to 792 Iowa St. regarding an on-going animal complaint about Turner having dogs tethered in his backyard.

Turner took police to his backyard. Police found four dogs each tethered to a tree. Each of the four dogs had a small open wooden cage which did not provide adequate shelter from the rain, the affidavit stated.

Turner was issued a mandatory notice to appear before Volusia County Judge Wesley Heidt. The charge was dismissed, according to court records.

Turner was also cited for tethering of dogs on Sept. 12, 2022. In that case before Heidt, Turner was fined $100 on Nov. 15, 2022, and given 60 days to pay the amount. Turner entered a no-contest plea and adjudication was withheld, meaning it was not a conviction.

Animal rights activist: City's response slow

Debbie Darino, the president and founder of the Ponce Animal Foundation Inc., lobbied successfully for the passage of anti-tethering ordinances in a number of cities, including Daytona Beach.

"They moved way too slow on this case," Darino said.

She referred to an email the city sent to the press on Sept. 21, 2022, regarding 792 Iowa St. Darino said the city sent the email out ahead of a rally she planned in front of City Hall to protest a lack of action on the case.

Once the email went out, she called off the rally. But she said Saturday that apparently there was no adequate follow-up to the situation.

In the email, the city states that it had received many complaints and concerns about the property. An animal control officer went to the property on July 5, 2022, but could not legally enter the backyard. The officer called for any dogs that might be on the property, but did not hear any.

On July 15, 2022, patrol officers went to the residence and spoke with Turner, who was issued a warning regarding inadequate sheltering of dogs. The dogs had food, water and some shelter and were not tied up while the officer was there, the email stated. The officer determined it did not rise to the level of a misdemeanor arrest.

After receiving another complaint on July 21, 2022, animal control officers and police tried to contact the person at 792 Iowa St. but were unable to for a variety of reasons.

On Sept. 12, 2022, an animal control officer went to the house and contacted the owner, the emails stated.

“The dogs were in good health and no signs of animal abuse or neglect," according to the email.

The email also stated that the case was being reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office.

