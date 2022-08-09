Daytona Beach man arrested after stabbing another man to death, police say

Daytona Beach police are investigating a murder that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officer said Durian Atwaters, 38, was taken into custody after a deadly stabbing.

Police said they were called around 1:41 a.m. for a disturbance at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Daytona Beach resident Rickey Shelhorse laying on the ground, stabbed to death.

Officer said they found Atwaters around 2:22 a.m. a few blocks from the scene of the murder.

Detectives said they are working to find out what led up to the deadly stabbing.

No other information was released by the police.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

