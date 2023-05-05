Daytona Beach man convicted of attempted second-degree murder of law enforcement officers

Joseph Jaynes looks around the courtroom, Monday, May 1, 2023, while on trial.

A man armed with an AR-15 who fired at Daytona Beach police officers was convicted Friday of six counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and will be sentenced to mandatory life in prison.

Joseph Calvin Jaynes II, 27, went on trial Monday; he was originally charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer. A jury of three men and three women found Jaynes guilty Friday of the lesser charge.

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano will sentence Jaynes at a hearing at 1:30 p.m. May 12 at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach. The charge carries a penalty of mandatory life in prison.

No officers were injured in the shooting. Jaynes, who used a cane as he walked into court, was shot in the leg.

Daytona Beach Police were performing a well-being check on Oct. 3, 2021, at the house where Jaynes had lived with another renter on Picadilly Drive. The renter had fired a gun at Jaynes a few days earlier, according to testimony. Police had advised Jaynes not to return to the house.

When the first officer arrived, he found the garage door wide open. He also found that the deadbolt on the front door had apparently been popped out. More officers arrived and they checked the house but found no one inside. As the officers stood and talked out front, they heard a gunshot coming from the end of the cul-de-sac. They drew their weapons and ran to investigate.

Officers saw a man next to a pickup truck across a drainage ditch. The man had a flashlight. Police told him to show his hands. An officer standing on the other side of a white vinyl fence yelled "Daytona Beach Police!"

Other officers who were not tall enough to look over the approximately 6-foot-high fence ran around the outside of the fence.

Joseph Jaynes talks with one of his defense attorneys, Monday, May 1, 2023, during his trial at the James Foxman Justice Center where was found guilty of six counts of attempted second-degree murder of law enforcement officers.

Police saw that Jaynes had an AR-15-style rifle.

Officers testified that Jaynes raised the rifle and pointed it at police. Fearing that Jaynes was going to fire at fellow officers, they opened fire.

Assistant State Attorney Kevin Sullivan, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant State Attorney Erica Kane, said in his closing argument that police identified themselves to Jaynes. Sullivan also said that police do not have to wait for someone who points a gun at them to fire before defending themselves.

Sullivan said Jaynes could hear commands from separate groups of officers yelling at him to show his hands and drop the weapon. He said Jaynes was shining a flashlight at uniformed officers. Sullivan said at one point Jaynes, who was wounded in the leg, raised his hands in the air as if he was giving up but then went back around to his pickup truck.

Jaynes' defense attorneys, Terry Shoemaker and Tim Pribisco, are the same attorneys representing Othal Wallace, the man accused of fatally shooting Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor on June 23, 2021.

During his closing, Pribisco stated the officers were mistaken about the threat they perceived and shot Jaynes after he had disarmed himself. Pribisco also said police failed to consider that Jaynes was a victim of a recent shooting on the same road where the incident occurred.

Daytona Beach police officer Sterling Martin points to defendent Joseph Jaynes' truck in a photograph taken the morning after the shooting during Jaynes' trial, Monday May 1, 2023, at the James Foxman Justice Center.

Sterling Martin, the officer who initially responded to the well-being check, testified at the trial. Martin said he saw the silhouette of a rifle in Jaynes' hands. He said he yelled at Jaynes to show his hands. But instead, Jaynes lifted the rifle and pointed it at another group of officers nearby. Martin said that’s when he fired at the man.

Martin testified that while he fired first, the man returned fire. He said a bullet struck the water in the drainage ditch in front of him.

In response to a question from Sullivan, Martin said he did not have to wait for someone to fire at him before firing. He said he could respond to defend himself, another officer or the public without having to wait for someone to shoot first.

“No. If someone points a gun at me, I'm going to defend myself,” Martin said.

Seventh Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza released a statement after the verdict: "The oftentimes deadly and always disturbing trend of attacking our law enforcement officers continues. We cannot and will not tolerate attempts to murder our brothers and sisters in uniform. There is only one appropriate sentence. The defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison."

