Daytona Beach man convicted of beating 3 women into committing prostitution, blinding one

A Volusia County jury found Derick Jones, 49, guilty of human trafficking and 10 other felonies, for beating three women in 2022 to force them into prostitution, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Derick Jones

One victim was beaten so badly, she is now blind.

Daytona Beach detectives searched a South Ridgewood Avenue hotel room where Jones was staying and found evidence of human trafficking and prostitution in addition to illegal drugs.

Charges also included deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, armed trafficking in Fentanyl, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted in-state felon. He was also convicted of 2 misdemeanors.

“Humanity has a dark and evil streak-human trafficking. It is incomprehensible that people are capable of such violence and cruelty,” said State Attorney R.J. Larizza of the case.

The case was investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department. Assistant State Attorneys Sarah Thomas and Sandy Desroisiers tried the case.

Judge Raul Zambrano presided and will sentence Jones on July 13. He faces up to life in prison for his crimes.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach man convicted of forcing 3 women into prostitution