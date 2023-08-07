Daytona Beach man exposes himself at Port Orange Park, flees police, faces several charges

A Daytona Beach man on Saturday was "exposing himself in a vulgar and indecent manner" in Port Orange at Riverwalk Park, police said.

Lavon Glenn, 49, who has an extensive criminal record, was parked "directly in front of the splash pad area of the park where several families were enjoying their Saturday morning," according to a Port Orange police social media post.

Lavon Raynard Glenn

Officers attempted to place Glenn under arrest, but he resisted and refused to get out of his vehicle. A Taser was used which was "rendered ineffective." Glenn backed his vehicle out, knocking an officer backward and almost striking the officer with the door, the report continues.

He then fled at a high speed. Police pursued until Glenn's vehicle "ultimately became disabled in a gas station parking lot where Glenn then began to run on foot."

The South Daytona Police Department assisted in apprehending Glenn but he began to struggle and resist the officers' efforts in arresting him. Glenn was ultimately apprehended and "received medical treatment for injuries he sustained."

Glenn was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $23,500 bond.

He faces 10 charges in the incident, including seven felonies as well as a misdemeanor count for exposing himself. Other charges include battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Records show Glenn has been in and out of jail more than a dozen times since 2002 for a variety of offenses.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Port Orange Police Department through the Volusia County Communications Center at (386)248-1777.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man charged with indecent exposure, fleeing police in Port Orange